Meet the southwestern Ontario 'Butterfly Queen' determined save monarchs

Nancy Michielsen stands amongst her monarch butterflies at her home in Ailsa Craig, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Nancy Michielsen stands amongst her monarch butterflies at her home in Ailsa Craig, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LATEST UPDATES

LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected

Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver