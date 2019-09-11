Next up on our list of local candidates are those running in London North Centre. London North Centre is currently held by Liberal Incumbent Peter Fragiskatos.

Liberal Candidate – Peter Fragiskatos (Incumbent)

Peter Fragiskatos has served as MP for London North Centre since 2015. He is currently a member of the Standing Committee on Finance, and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

Conservative Candidate – Sarah Bokhari

Sarah Bokhari is a political scientist, academic, journalist, and women rights activist. She received an MA in Political Science from University of Toronto. She also has an M.Sc. in International Relations, and an M.Phil. in Strategic Studies.

NDP Candidate – Dirka U. Prout

Dirka U. Prout has a background in geotechnical engineering, managing projects at the provincial and municipal levels. She is the co-chair of the Women’s Commission of Canada’s NDP.

Green Candidate – Carol Dyck

Carol Dyck as dergees in Internation Relations, a Masters in International Environmental Policy, a Masters of Law in Environment Law, and a Masters of Science in Biodiversity, Conservation, and Management.

PPC Candidate – Salim Mansur

Salim Mansur is a Professor of Political Science at Western University He is a former columnist for the London Free Press and the Toronto Sun.