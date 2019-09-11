

CTV London





Next up on our list of local candidates are those running in Elgin-Middlesex-London which is currently held by Conservative Incumbent Karen Vecchio.

Conservative Candidate – Karen Vecchio (Incumbent)

Karen Vecchio was first election to Parliament in 2015. Karen is the Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development. She is a Member of the Conservative Party Shadow Cabinet, Chair of the Status of Women Committee, and several other caucuses.

Liberal Candidate – Pam Armstrong

For more than 25 years Pam had a career in the financial services industry in the Aylmer area before becoming a realtor servicing the London, St. Thomas, and Elgin County region.

PPC Candidate – Ken Gilpin

Ken Gilpin is the candidate for the People’s Party of Canada for Elgin-Middlesex-London. He will be the first candidate for the party to run in the riding.