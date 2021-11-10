Meet the candidates: 21 people apply for appointment to vacant council seat

London, Ont. -

A cross-section of Londoners including former politicians, business leaders and community-minded residents have submitted applications to fill the vacant Ward 6 seat on city council.

Tuesday was the deadline for those who are interested in the appointment to submit an application to the city clerk detailing their qualifications, reasons for seeking office, and whether they intend to seek re-election in 2022.

The ward includes Old North, Western University and Cherryhill, but candidates can live outside those neighborhoods.

Last month, Phil Squire vacated the Ward 6 seat on council in order to accept an appointment to a provincial board.

Council members will choose from the list of applicants at a special committee meeting on November 15.

The list of applicants includes:

Mike Bloxam

Nancy Branscombe

Shiv Chokhani

Omar El Naggar

Jacob Gal

Mariam Hamou

Tariq Khan

Wajdi Khouri

Roman Lalich

Quinin Lang

Wanda Latuszak

Lincoln McCardle

Bronagh Morgan

Sean M. O’Connell

Erik Parti

Matthew Reid

Susan Slaughter

Karen Lee Steinmann

Carmelita Tang

Stephen Thomson

Robert James Lloyd Wright

More details on each of the candidates are available on the city's website.