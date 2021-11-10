Meet the candidates: 21 people apply for appointment to vacant council seat

An empty seat in council chambers at City Hall in London, Ont. is seen Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV News) An empty seat in council chambers at City Hall in London, Ont. is seen Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV News)

London Top Stories