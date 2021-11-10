Meet the candidates: 21 people apply for appointment to vacant council seat
A cross-section of Londoners including former politicians, business leaders and community-minded residents have submitted applications to fill the vacant Ward 6 seat on city council.
Tuesday was the deadline for those who are interested in the appointment to submit an application to the city clerk detailing their qualifications, reasons for seeking office, and whether they intend to seek re-election in 2022.
The ward includes Old North, Western University and Cherryhill, but candidates can live outside those neighborhoods.
Last month, Phil Squire vacated the Ward 6 seat on council in order to accept an appointment to a provincial board.
Council members will choose from the list of applicants at a special committee meeting on November 15.
The list of applicants includes:
- Mike Bloxam
- Nancy Branscombe
- Shiv Chokhani
- Omar El Naggar
- Jacob Gal
- Mariam Hamou
- Tariq Khan
- Wajdi Khouri
- Roman Lalich
- Quinin Lang
- Wanda Latuszak
- Lincoln McCardle
- Bronagh Morgan
- Sean M. O’Connell
- Erik Parti
- Matthew Reid
- Susan Slaughter
- Karen Lee Steinmann
- Carmelita Tang
- Stephen Thomson
- Robert James Lloyd Wright
More details on each of the candidates are available on the city's website.