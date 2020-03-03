LONDON, ONT. -- The boys' hockey team at Medway High School has been suspended after being found in breach of the school's Code of Conduct.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) will not say what actions prompted the suspension, but admits that police are involved.

It adds that parents and guardians have been informed of the decision.

Sheila Power, superintendent of student achievement at TVDSB, added that no further comment will be made while the police investigation is underway.