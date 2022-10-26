Mayoral chain of office stolen, London police investigating

Police have launched an official investigation after London, Ont.’s mayoral chain of office was stolen, city officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Few details are known at this time, but in a brief statement to CTV News London, city officials and the London Police Service both confirmed that the mayor’s chain of office had been stolen from London City Hall, located at 300 Dufferin Avenue.

City officials said however that because it is now a criminal matter, the city will not be providing any additional information.

The chain of office is a piece of jewellery worn by the mayor for ceremonial purposes.

London police said the investigation into the theft is “active and ongoing.”

The news comes only two days after voters elected Josh Morgan as the new mayor of London, as current Mayor Ed Holder decided not to run for re-election.

— With files from CTV News London’s Jaden Lee Lincoln