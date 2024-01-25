Mayor Morgan to deliver his second State of the City Address Thursday morning

LONDON
    A gathering of over 1,200 local business leaders at the RBC Place Convention Centre will hear Mayor Josh Morgan deliver his second State of the City Address.

    Hosted by the London Chamber of Commerce, the speech is an opportunity for the mayor to share his priorities for the upcoming year as well as reflect on his first year in office.

    The State of the City Address typically highlights job creation, updates progress on past commitments, and sets ambitious goals for the city and council.

    CTV News has learned that Morgan intends to announce a financial incentive plan that would convert vacant downtown office space into residential units.

    Almost 30 per cent of the office space in Downtown London is vacant.

    Operating as a Community Improvement Plan (CIP), the conversion program would offer financial incentives to building owners.

    According to the event’s website, the formal program will begin around 8:15 a.m.

    You can watch a live stream of the State of the City Address by clicking on the video in this article when it's available.

