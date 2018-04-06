

London’s Mayor Matt Brown announced Friday morning that he will not be seeking re-election.

In a statement Brown said, “After nearly a decade in London politics, I have decided not to seek another term as Mayor. I will not be running for re-election in 2018.”

Brown first was elected in 2010 as a councilor and was elected mayor in 2014.

Brown strongly advocated for the London Plan and Shift Bus Rapid Transit during his time as Mayor.

He is leaving office at a time when the BRT project is still awaiting funding from the Federal government.

It is unclear what his departure will mean for the project going forward.

Brown was initially looked at to bring stability to City Hall after the Joe Fontana years; however his own term brought a scandal of his own at the revelation of an affair with councilor Maureen Cassidy.

