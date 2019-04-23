

CTV London





The Canadian flag at city hall has been lowered to half-mast in honour of those killed in the terrorist bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday and as a show of support to grieving families.

“The dead include innocent children, women and men, many of whom lost their lives while gathering in prayer at Christian churches on Easter Sunday,” Mayor Ed Holder said in a statement.

“These attacks occurred on one of the most holy days of the year, but such atrocities are an affront to all human beings, regardless of religion.”

The mayor said he was offering his “deepest condolences” to the families of those who died, on behalf of Londoners.

“We stand with the people of Sri Lanka on what has been declared a national day of mourning, and we stand together with people of all religions and nationalities around the world who believe in societies built on peace, love, and compassion.”