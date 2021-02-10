LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex Centre is remembering the former mayor of Middlesex Centre, William ‘Al’ Edmondson, for his many contributions to the community.

“His kindness, warmth and good humour will be missed by all,” says current Mayor Aina Deviet.

Large in stature, Edmondson was known to residents as ‘Big Al’ or ‘Mayor Al’ during his time in office.

He is best remembered as a consensus-builder and visionary who sought to address long-term challenges facing the rural community near London.

Edmondson also served as the warden of Middlesex County in 2001 and 2002.

Before politics, he worked a career as a teacher.

“I liked to describe Al as a grower of people,” adds DeViet.

Edmondson died on Feb. 7 at the age of 76.