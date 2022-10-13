Maureen Cassidy named Pillar's Interim Chief Executive Officer

City Councillor for Ward 5, Maureen Cassidy has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer at Pillar Nonprofit Network.

“We are pleased to welcome Maureen Cassidy as Interim CEO to Pillar Nonprofit Network,” said Mary Alikakos, Chair of the Board, Pillar Nonprofit Network. “She brings with her a great deal of experience in public service and a deep understanding of the community, which will no doubt be integral to her role as we move forward. The Board looks forward to working with her.”

The role will be filled while Pillar searches for a permanent leader, to be completed next spring.

Pillar states they will be requesting input form the London community over the coming days.

Back in August, Mojdeh Cox claimed she was “exited” from her position as President & CEO of Pillar.

According to a statement Cox released on social media, the move left her “confused and disappointed.”

On Thursday, Pillar also released a statement saying Tanja Kueneman, interim Co-CEO and Co-President and VP of Finance and Strategy, announced her resignation effective Nov. 4.