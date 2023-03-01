Math teacher ready to 'skip' class to compete in Tim Hortons Brier

Math teacher by day, one of Canada's top curlers by night.

Jake Higgs spent his last day in the classroom Wednesday at Arthur Voaden Secondary School (AVSS) in St. Thomas, Ont. before leaving to compete in the Tim Horton’s Brier.

“A lot of the players in this I would call professional curlers,” said Higgs. “They are curling almost as a full time job, whereas I'm a professional teacher and I curl part time.”

Higgs is one of two curlers from the London area competing. Nunavut- born St. Marys resident Brady St Louis is his teammate.

There is a buzz around the school and Monday morning in Draw 7 against Nova Scotia, 40 honour roll students will hop on a bus and head to Budweiser Gardens to cheer on their teacher.

“It's really exciting actually,” said Kylie WIthenshaw, AVSS student council president. “I've been in his math class for so many years and I've always heard him talking about it. So I’m really excited to go actually see him play, and it will feel very overwhelming being in the stadium watching him.”

Fellow student Devon Tupper thought it was cool that his teacher has a Wikipedia page.

“I’ll be there and will hold up a big sign saying ‘Go Mr. Higgs,’” said Tupper.

Higgs is the only curler from the London, Ont area curling in in the Brier.

With it being just a few dozen kilometers from his house, it won’t just be his students cheering him on.

There will be a couple nights where his friends and fellow curlers from the Ilderton Curling Club will pack the stands.

Jake Higgs skipped Team Nunavut in the 2020 Tim Horton’s Brier in Kingston, Ont. (Source: TSN) “I think the experience will draw people to come watch Jake,” said Peter Inch, one of the lead tournament organizers. “His family and friends will be there which I think will help revenue. It won’t be a major contributor, but every little bit helps.”

Higgs told CTV News he’s been feeling the love as the tournament approaches.

“I think it is fun for people because they want to see this guy who grew up curling here since he was 10 or 11 years old,” he said.

“They want to see how he's going to do on the big stage against the best players in the world. I’’m interested to see that too,” said Higgs.

This isn’t the first time he’s been on Canada’s biggest stage. In 2020 he skipped Team Nunavut in Kingston, Ont. but went winless (0-7).

Travel restrictions over the past two years didn’t allow Higgs to compete in play downs, but he’s back and ready to improve on his previous competition.

While other teams have been practicing and competing with their fellow teammates, Higgs’ team won’t have their first practice together until Wednesday night.

He’s spent a lot of time getting stuff straightened out at work before he can disappear for a couple weeks.

“Once I get over the stress of getting prepared and I get checked into the hotel, I can just focus on curling, things will be awesome,” said Higgs. “Right now I'm a bit stressed, but it'll be fine.”

No matter the results, he will have a big cheering section.

However his students definitely want him to be on the wining end of Monday morning's post-match handshake.

“That'd be cool to see,” sad Tupper.