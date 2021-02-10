LONDON, ONT -- A massive yacht is making a five-hour tour Wednesday morning from Port Stanley, Ont. to St Thomas.

On a trailer driven by Yarmouth Crane, the yacht is headed to Kanter Marine to repair damage it suffered during a storm in Toronto in 2019.

The process involved multiple hydro companies as well as other services helping the escort.

The total cost of the move is well in excess of $100,000.

The journey started just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Here is the route for the tour:

Sunset to John Wise Line

John Wise Line to Centennial Ave

Centennial to Southdale Line

Southdale to Yarmouth Centre

Yarmouth Centre to Highway 3

Highway 3 to Centennial

Cebtrnnial to Edward St

Edward St to Barrie Blvd

Kanter Marine is a world leader in constructing and deconstructing yachts.

This is a developing story, more to come.