LONDON, ONT -- A massive yacht is making a five-hour tour Wednesday morning from Port Stanley, Ont. to St Thomas.

On a trailer driven by Yarmouth Crane, the yacht is headed to Kanter Marine to repair damage it suffered during a storm in Toronto in 2019.

The process involved multiple hydro companies as well as other services helping the escort.

The total cost of the move is well in excess of $100,000.

The journey started just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Here is the route for the tour:

  • Sunset to John Wise Line
  • John Wise Line to Centennial Ave
  • Centennial to Southdale Line
  • Southdale to Yarmouth Centre
  • Yarmouth Centre to Highway 3
  • Highway 3 to Centennial
  • Cebtrnnial to Edward St
  • Edward St to Barrie Blvd

Kanter Marine is a world leader in constructing and deconstructing yachts.

This is a developing story, more to come.