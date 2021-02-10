Advertisement
Massive yacht making five hour trek from Port Stanley to St. Thomas...on land
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 8:43AM EST
The large yacht making its way to St. Thomas on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
Share:
LONDON, ONT -- A massive yacht is making a five-hour tour Wednesday morning from Port Stanley, Ont. to St Thomas.
On a trailer driven by Yarmouth Crane, the yacht is headed to Kanter Marine to repair damage it suffered during a storm in Toronto in 2019.
The process involved multiple hydro companies as well as other services helping the escort.
The total cost of the move is well in excess of $100,000.
The journey started just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Here is the route for the tour:
- Sunset to John Wise Line
- John Wise Line to Centennial Ave
- Centennial to Southdale Line
- Southdale to Yarmouth Centre
- Yarmouth Centre to Highway 3
- Highway 3 to Centennial
- Cebtrnnial to Edward St
- Edward St to Barrie Blvd
Kanter Marine is a world leader in constructing and deconstructing yachts.
This is a developing story, more to come.