

CTV London





Despite gloomy skies and some light rain showers to start the day, thousands of students have converged on the Broughdale Avenue area near Western University for FoCo or "Fake Homecoming" celebrations.

As of 12 p.m., London police are not reporting any major incidents.

There are large gatherings of young people that have spilled out onto other streets such as Huron.

Some students have taken to roof tops again this year - a dangerous practice known as "brewfing" - that police and other emergency officials are discouraging.

Police are urging revellers to keep streets open and clear so that emergency crews can gain access to them to get to patients.

No serious injuries have been recorded as of yet, but there have been reported injuries related to excessive alcohol consumption.

Police officers from other jurisdictions have been brought in to help with crowd control.

The city estimates the one-day unsanctioned party will cost taxpayers $250,000.