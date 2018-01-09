

CTV London





Provincial police along with fire officials are trying to determine what caused a large barn near St. Marys to go up in flames early Tuesday morning, killing 1800 pigs.

Members of the St. Marys, Sebringville and West Perth Fire Departments were on the scene of the barn fire which started shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Perth Line 16 in the Township of Perth South.

No people were injured in the blaze.

OPP say the fire is not suspicious at this time.

Perth Line 16 has reopened to traffic.