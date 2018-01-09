

CTV London





Provincial police along with fire officials are trying to determine what caused a large barn near St. Marys to go up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Members of the St. Marys, Sebringville and West Perth Fire Departments were on the scene of the barn fire which started shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Perth Line 16 in the Township of Perth South.

According to polce there were about 1800 livestock inside the barn at the time.

Police could not say if any of the livestock were saved or what kind of livestock they were.

An investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Perth Line 16 will remain closed from Highway 7 to Perth Road 122 for several hours.