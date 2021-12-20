Masonville LCBO store temporarily closed for 'deep cleaning'

The LCBO store at Masonville Place in north London is temporarily closed.

CTV News reached out for more information on why and whether it was related to COVID-19, and was given the following statement from the LCBO Press Office:

“Out of an abundance of caution, this location is currently closed for deep cleaning. Should we receive any additional public health direction or guidance; we will act immediately and accordingly.”

The LCBO store at 109 Fanshawe Park Rd E was listed by the province on Friday, as one of the locations where COVID-19 rapid tests were being distributed.

— With files from CTV London's Gerry Dewan