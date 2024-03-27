Masking policy updated by Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance
Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) is updating its masking policy.
"Based upon the most recent Public Health Ontario guidance, updates will be made..." read a release from the organization.
Effective immediately, masking will be "welcomed but no longer required," in many clinical areas of HPHA hospital sites with the exception of emergency departments where masking is still required.
Masking will also still be required for anybody who has symptoms of respiratory infection such as cough, fever and sore throat. If you're accompanying somebody with symptoms, you must also wear a mask.
When masking is required
- If you are a patient or caregiver in the Emergency Department
- If you are a patient or caregiver who must travel from the Emergency Department to another area of the hospital such as Medical Imaging
- You have symptoms of a respiratory infection (such as cough, fever, sore throat)
- You are visiting a patient who is in isolation precautions
- You are caring for someone with a respiratory infection
HPPHA said it is also important to note that universal masking may be reintroduced based on disease activity, during respiratory season and for outbreak management.
Consider wearing a mask
- You have an underlying medical condition, are immunocompromised or are an older adult
- Your close contacts are more likely to get very sick if they contract COVID-19
- You are in a crowded space
- You had a high-risk exposure and may become sick
