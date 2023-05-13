Marine Heritage honoured with new ‘sailboat’ public art in Bayfield, Ont.

Bayfield Centre for the Arts unveiled iron sail sculptures May 13, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Bayfield Centre for the Arts unveiled iron sail sculptures May 13, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver