'March Break Water Safety' update for St. Thomas, Ont.

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issued a watershed conditions update for St. Thomas, Friday

With the forecast suggesting between 10-30mm of rain overnight and through Saturday, elevated runoff can be expected.

Increased flows can effect drainage and creek networks across the watershed.

Localize flooding may occur in low laying area and areas prone to floods.

The public is reminded to keep away from all bodies of water as flows are expected to be high and fast, leaving banks slippery.

The effect will remain in effect until Monday.