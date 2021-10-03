Maple Leafs Alumni face off at Budweiser Gardens

London, Ont. -

Local hockey fans cheer on their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs alumni including Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive and Mark Fraser, who face off on the ice at Budweiser Gardens.

It’s day two of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment’s (MLSE) initiative to re-energize the London community following the attack on the Afzaal family in June.

"This is just a community that’s been through a lot in the last few months and we know the kind of impact we can have through sport," said alumnus and newly appointed Development Lead of equity, diversity and inclusion for Toronto Maple Leafs, Mark Fraser.

In the crowd watching Sunday’s scrimmage was member of the Muslim community and friend of the Afzaal family, Mariam Boroot.

She says she appreciates what The Leafs are doing for the community and hopes it has an impact on ending racism and discrimination.

"I think it’s great that The Leafs are here in support of the London family. Knowing the London family, I think they’d really appreciate it," said Boroot.

Today’s game was the first time many of the team’s alumni had played since the start of the pandemic.

Fraser says it was exciting to get to participate in what he hopes are many more events that will make hockey a more inclusive sport.

"This just a small example of ways that our sport and our community can continue to grow to break down barriers, to accelerate development and to be a pipeline for creating a more inclusive environment," said Fraser.