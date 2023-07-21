Manhunt for armed and dangerous suspect results in two people taken to hospital

Two people have been taken to hospital following a search for an "armed and dangerous man" in southeast London.

According to police, one of the people taken to hospital was the suspect.

Around 8:40 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the area of Glenroy Road where it was reported a man was seen with a firearm.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area and all access to Glenroy Road was been closed off. Some residents were also evacuated from their homes.

According to London police, there is no longer a threat to public safety and the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

