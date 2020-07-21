LONDON, ONT. -- The municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc passed a bylaw Monday making it mandatory to wear a mask inside all enclosed public spaces.

Middlesex County CAO BIll Rayburn tells CTV News it will be up to each of the municipalities in the county to enact such a bylaw, at their discretion.

He said the bylaw is different than the instruction from the Middlesex-London Health Unit, in that it is enforceable by municipal bylaw departments. Whereas the health unit instruction, which covers all of Middlesex-London, is not enforceable by municipalities.

London city council is expected to rubber-stamp a mandatory mask bylaw Tuesday.