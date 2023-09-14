Man, woman facing charges after police officer assaulted

A man and a woman are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted a police officer during a gathering in the downtown core on Tuesday night.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were in the area of Wellington and King streets in relation to a large gathering. A police officer was speaking to a participant when they were suddenly assaulted by two individuals.

The two suspects were arrested.

There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Assault a peace officer

Causing a disturbance

Both of the accused have since been released from custody.

The male is expected to appear in court on Oct. 24 while the female is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.