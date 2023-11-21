Man, woman charged after officer assaulted during disturbance

A man and woman are facing charges after police responded to an east London residence for a report of an alleged stabbing and an officer was assaulted.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 19 police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in regards to an alleged stabbing at a residence in the area of Clemens and Krupp streets.

Officers later attended the scene and determined no one had been stabbed.

Over the course of the investigation two men and one woman failed to comply with requests from officers and were placed under arrest.

London police said that one of the officers suffered from minor injuries during the interaction.

As a result of the investigation, two men, aged 25, and one woman, aged 23, all of London were arrested and charged.

The 23-year-old female suspect has been charged with the following offences:

Assault a peace officer

Obstruct a peace officer

One of the 25-year-old male suspects has been charged with following offences:

Assault a peace officer

Resist arrest

Both of the suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024 in relation to the charges.

The third male suspect meanwhile has been charged with obstruct a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 8, 2024 in relation to the charge.