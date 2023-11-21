Man, woman charged after officer assaulted during disturbance
A man and woman are facing charges after police responded to an east London residence for a report of an alleged stabbing and an officer was assaulted.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 19 police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in regards to an alleged stabbing at a residence in the area of Clemens and Krupp streets.
Officers later attended the scene and determined no one had been stabbed.
Over the course of the investigation two men and one woman failed to comply with requests from officers and were placed under arrest.
London police said that one of the officers suffered from minor injuries during the interaction.
As a result of the investigation, two men, aged 25, and one woman, aged 23, all of London were arrested and charged.
The 23-year-old female suspect has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault a peace officer
- Obstruct a peace officer
One of the 25-year-old male suspects has been charged with following offences:
- Assault a peace officer
- Resist arrest
Both of the suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024 in relation to the charges.
The third male suspect meanwhile has been charged with obstruct a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 8, 2024 in relation to the charge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
LATEST UPDATES Timing for the Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to be announced in the next 24 hours
A ceasefire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Israel-Hamas hostage deal offers pause in fighting, hope for Canadians still in Gaza
There is hope more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in the devastating six-week war.
Mushrooms recalled in Canada for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
Canada's astronauts set to receive new assignments during space agency announcement
Some Canadian astronauts are set to get new assignments today. The federal minister of innovation, science and industry will announce the roles at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022 and 75 so far this year.
-
Kitchener mayor 'encouraged' by federal fiscal budget update
The leader of Kitchener is feeling positive when it comes to the latest update on Canada's finances.
Windsor
-
Mother of Sahra Bulle launches foundation to fight intimate partner violence, as new event hopes to get students engaged
Six months after the death of Sahra Bulle, her mother says she continues to be "filled with rage" after her daughter's body was found in a field — but she's hoping to channel that anger into a new foundation that she hopes will put more eyes on the topic of intimate partner violence.
-
Local beer aged at bottom of Lake Erie makes splash
A batch of unique craft beer that was pulled from the bottom of Lake Erie is nearly sold out, less than two weeks after first going on sale.
-
Windsor, Ont. resident identified as victim of transport truck crash on Highway 401
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
Barrie
-
Speed enforcement cameras installed in Barrie to slow aggressive driving
Barrie is officially rolling out its new Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) with two photo radar camera systems around the city.
-
Charges stayed against former Barrie man accused of human trafficking
Accused human trafficker Kevin Kielty has taken a guilty plea in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday, admitting to illegally employing four foreign nationals from Mexico between 2017 and 2019 under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
-
Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital
Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.
Northern Ontario
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Feds to change law that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency
Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said Tuesday evening that the fall economic statement includes plans to change the legislation that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency.
-
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
Ottawa
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge closed for winter
The popular, newly refurbished Chief William Commanda Bridge is now closed for winter.
-
Federal government proposing further public service spending cuts in coming years
The federal Liberal government is proposing further spending restraints on Ottawa's largest employer, but there is no concrete plan yet on how it will achieve this.
Toronto
-
Israel-Hamas hostage deal offers pause in fighting, hope for Canadians still in Gaza
There is hope more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in the devastating six-week war.
-
Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
-
One winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario is waking up $40 million richer.
Montreal
-
3 people hospitalized with minor injuries after 2 trains collide in Montreal
The federal transportation safety board has launched an investigation after a collision involving two trains in Montreal's north end sent three people to hospital on Tuesday.
-
Quebec notaries can no longer accept digital signatures
Quebec notaries will no longer be authorized to receive digital signatures, the Justice Ministry has decided.
-
President of Montreal's public consultation office fired after City Hall vote
The head of Montreal's public consultation office has been fired following a vote at City Hall on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Report expected today on fatal capsizing off N.S. of First Nation fishing vessel
Canada's transportation safety agency is releasing its report today on the capsizing of the fishing vessel Tyhawk off western Cape Breton, which resulted in the loss of two crew.
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
'They're tired of looking at us, that's why': Halifax removes Grand Parade from designated encampment sites
One of the best-known homeless encampment sites in Halifax isn't considered one anymore, but some residents are questioning the reasoning behind the decision - and the optics.
Winnipeg
-
Ailing Arlington Bridge closing indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
-
Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
-
Manitoba government throne speech released. Here is what they're promising
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
Calgary
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Calgary budget: More officers coming to city streets as focus shifts to safety
Spending to tackle safety and transit issues are among the reasons Calgary council is discussing a proposed 7.8 per cent residential property tax increase for next year.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
Edmonton
-
NDP accuses Smith government of running $700K 'gravy train' for friends and allies
Alberta's Opposition NDP attempted to skewer the government Tuesday over more than $700,000 worth of sole-source contracts paid to political allies of Danielle Smith.
-
Budget increase deliberations underway at Edmonton city council
Edmonton's city council has started scrutinizing next year's property tax bills, asking questions of various boards and organizations about requests for increased funding as they debate a potential seven-per-cent increase in 2024.
-
Police provide new photos of missing Edmonton teen
The Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday released to the public three additional photos of a teenager who's been reported missing since early October to assist efforts to find her.
Vancouver
-
Surrey school survey raises eyebrows with novel ideas to combat overcrowding
An online survey from Surrey Schools requesting feedback from parents, students and staff on ways to combat the growing problem of overcrowding in classrooms and other school facilities has turned some heads.
-
Woman hospitalized after black bear attack in Salmon Arm, B.C.
Conservation officers say they're investigating a bear attack that injured a woman in B.C.'s Interior Tuesday morning.
-
'They save lives': More clinical trials coming to B.C. at new 'super hub'
BC Children's Hospital will soon be able to run more clinical trials for drugs that could potentially save the lives of patients with hard-to-cure medical conditions – patients like Emmett Willms.