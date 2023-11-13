LONDON
London

    • Man with ties to London, Ont. escapes Gaza

    A London, Ont. woman says her father was one of 234 people with ties to Canada who finally managed to make it out of the Gaza Strip yesterday.

    Dalia Salim says her 66-year-old father had tried to leave the war-torn enclave five times before, but was eventually able to cross into Egypt along with another relative who is a U.S. citizen.

    Efforts to get Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families out of the territory have been complicated by regular closures of the Rafah land crossing between Gaza and Egypt, including a two-day shutdown on Friday and Saturday.

    Palestinian authorities have released a list of foreigners cleared to cross the border today, but no Canadians are currently included.

