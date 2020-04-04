LONDON, ONT. -- Saugeen Shores police say one of their officers had to use his vehicle to block a man with a knife from advancing on another officer.

Police were called to a residence in Saugeen Shores about 5 p.m. Friday.

An officer arrived on scene and and was then confronted by a man brandishing a knife, they say.

The male advanced on the officer, who unholstered a firearm in an attempt to arrest the man, police say.

They say the man kept advancing on the officer who had to move backwards to create distance.

Soon after, police say another officer arrived on scene to assist and this officer positioned his vehicle between the male and the first officer to create a barrier.

The first officer was then able to deploy a Taser, forcing the man to drop the knife.

A 33-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and fail to comply with a probation order.