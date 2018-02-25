

CTV London





A London man is charged with a firearms offence after crisis negotiators and an emergency response team were called to a home early Saturday.

Police say family members were concerned about the wellbeing of the man, who had been acting increasingly erratic in the past few days.

They say early Saturday, this individual accessed his firearms, which caused the family members great concern. Police raced to the Talbot Street home with multiple units.

The London Police Service Emergency Response Unit, Canine Unit, Crisis Negotiators and numerous other officers attended the scene.

After a couple of hours of negotiations, the man exited the residence and was taken into custody peacefully.

A 29-year-old London resident is charged with one firearms related offence in relation to the handling of the firearms.