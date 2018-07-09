

CTV London





A man who went missing while out on a Seadoo was found safe Sunday evening.

The man had been missing for almost a full 24-hours after he went out on Lake St. Clair near Mitchells Bay Saturday.

He was reported missing Saturday night when he didn’t show up at the Marina.

Emergency crews began an extensive search and eventually the Seadoo was located without the rider.

He was located the next day “in good health” according to police around 4 p.m.

He was taken to hospital for assessment.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), the Canadian Coast Guard, OPP Aviation Services, OPP West Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT), OPP K9, OPP Marine Unit, Ministry of National Resources and Forestry, Chatham-Kent Police Service and the Walpole Island First Nation Police assisted in the search.