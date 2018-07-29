

CTV London





St. Thomas Police are seeking arrest warrants for two men following an assault.

They say a 23-year-old man thought he was going to meet his former girlfriend at a downtown location.

Police say instead when he arrived, he was accosted by two assailants who knocked him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly.

The man required medical attention.

Police are not releasing the names of the suspects to protect the identity of the victim.