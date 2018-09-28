

The Special Investigations Unit has ended a probe involving a 55-year-old man who had a physical encounter with police.

The SIU says back in May, two officers were on assignment in the area of Hamilton Road and Inkerman Street about 8:30 p.m.

The officers – who were in a parked cruiser - observed an e-bike being driven erratically, the SIU says.

The officers followed the man until he pulled into the driveway of a home on Hamilton Road.

The SIU says the officers tried to talk to the 55-year-old man but failed so they told him he was under arrest.

After a brief struggle, the officers handcuffed the man and transported him to the police station, according to the SIU.

The man was then transported to hospital where a rib fracture was noted. The SIU believes the fracture was from a previous injury.

“The man had no acute injury as initially diagnosed, but a previous healing injury. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” says SIU Director Tony Loparco.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.