London police have arrested a man they considered dangerous who was wanted in connection with violent robberies in the region.

The 27-year-old London man was arrested Friday and police said it was as a result of a tip from the public.

Police say between March 27 and May 1 there were five incidents in which people between the ages of 20 and 70, had been asked or forced to deposit a cheque into an ATM and turn over the cash to the suspect.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect has been charged with numerous offences include robbery with violence, uttering forced documents and fraud.