Man wanted on counterfeit charges turns himself in

London Police

London police file photo. (CTV London)


CTV London
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 6:42AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 19, 2018 6:44AM EST

A man wanted in connection to a counterfeit operation investigation has turned himself in, according to London Police.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 33-year-old man following  a raid at a home Highbury Avenue home on January 26.

Police found an alleged money-making machine and other items. Officers say the machine was being used to make $20, $50 and $100 US bills.

Among the items seized are:

  • USB drive with images of US Federal Reserve $50 and $20 banknotes with various serial numbers
  • A suspected counterfeit $100 banknote
  • Security seal stamp
  • 8.5 x 11” textured paper displaying US Federal Reserve $50, $20, and $100 banknotes

The serial numbers on the materials seized as match a number of counterfeit bills that have been seized recently in the London area.

The suspect is charged with:

  • Possess counterfeit money x 2;
  • Making counterfeit money x 2; and
  • Forgery
  • Possess counterfeit money
  • Making counterfeit money.

