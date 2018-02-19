Featured
Man wanted on counterfeit charges turns himself in
London police file photo. (CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 6:42AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 19, 2018 6:44AM EST
A man wanted in connection to a counterfeit operation investigation has turned himself in, according to London Police.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 33-year-old man following a raid at a home Highbury Avenue home on January 26.
Police found an alleged money-making machine and other items. Officers say the machine was being used to make $20, $50 and $100 US bills.
Among the items seized are:
- USB drive with images of US Federal Reserve $50 and $20 banknotes with various serial numbers
- A suspected counterfeit $100 banknote
- Security seal stamp
- 8.5 x 11” textured paper displaying US Federal Reserve $50, $20, and $100 banknotes
The serial numbers on the materials seized as match a number of counterfeit bills that have been seized recently in the London area.
The suspect is charged with:
- Possess counterfeit money x 2;
- Making counterfeit money x 2; and
- Forgery
- Possess counterfeit money
- Making counterfeit money.