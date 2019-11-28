ONTARIO - London is one of the places a 51-year-old man wanted on a Canada Wide warrant has been known to frequent.

Kenneth Foude is wanted by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad for breach of his Long Term Supervision order.

He is described as 5'11 (180 cm's), 152 lbs, and (69 kgs), with brown eyes and greying hair.

Froude is currently bound by a Long Term Supervision Order resulting from a two and half year sentence for Break and Enter, Sexual Assault and Sexual Assault with a Weapon.

He is known to frequent Kingston, London, Iroquois Falls, Timmins, the GTA and other areas of Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.