A 36-year-old London man wanted in connection with an incident that allegedly saw a police officer dragged by a stolen vehicle has been arrested in St. Catharines, Ont.

London police say officers then picked the man up at Niagara Regional Police Headquarters on Wednesday evening and returned him to London.

He had been charged by warrant with numerous counts including; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, obstruct peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, among others.

The charges stem from an incident on March 31, after police received an early morning report that a vehicle was allegedly stolen from a car dealership on Wharncliffe Road South.

Several hours later, shortly after 11 a.m., police say the vehicle was found in a Wavell Street parking lot.

At that point, officials say a female passenger fled on foot and a male driver backed the vehicle into an unmarked cruiser, then travelled forward, mounting a curb, sidewalk and lawn while dragging an officer before it fled the area.

The officer was not injured. The cruiser sustained about $4,000 in damage.

The female was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.