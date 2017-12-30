

St. Thomas police say a good Samaritan may have saved a man from freezing to death.

Police say on Friday night about 8 p.m., a call was made about a person lying by the train tracks behind a Wellingston Street business.

When police and paramedics arrived on scene they found a 56-year-old man unresponsive. Police say the man was intoxicated and had been in the cold for some time.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for weather-related injuries to his hands and feet.

Police are praising the good Samaritan for helping the man, who could have died due to the frigid conditions overnight.