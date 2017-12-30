Featured
Man treated for injuries after he was found in the cold
CTV London
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 12:51PM EST
St. Thomas police say a good Samaritan may have saved a man from freezing to death.
Police say on Friday night about 8 p.m., a call was made about a person lying by the train tracks behind a Wellingston Street business.
When police and paramedics arrived on scene they found a 56-year-old man unresponsive. Police say the man was intoxicated and had been in the cold for some time.
He was taken to hospital where he was treated for weather-related injuries to his hands and feet.
Police are praising the good Samaritan for helping the man, who could have died due to the frigid conditions overnight.