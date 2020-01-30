LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas police say a man they were attempting to arrest threatened to kill the arresting officers before trying to take a gun from one officer.

A 36-year-old St. Thomas man is now facing several charges in relation to the disturbance that occurred Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Officers were attempting to remove the suspect from a home on Wellington Street when he became aggressive and started threatening their lives.

Officers place him under arrest when a struggle began; it was at this point that the suspect reached for a gun from one of the officers.

The man is facing five charges including Disarming a Police Officer, and one count Assault Police.