Man threatens arresting officers before trying to take a gun
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:28AM EST
The St Thomas police station
LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas police say a man they were attempting to arrest threatened to kill the arresting officers before trying to take a gun from one officer.
A 36-year-old St. Thomas man is now facing several charges in relation to the disturbance that occurred Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.
Officers were attempting to remove the suspect from a home on Wellington Street when he became aggressive and started threatening their lives.
Officers place him under arrest when a struggle began; it was at this point that the suspect reached for a gun from one of the officers.
The man is facing five charges including Disarming a Police Officer, and one count Assault Police.