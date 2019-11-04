Featured
Man Tasered after lunging at officer with knife
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 10:06AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 10:07AM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- A 43-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lunging at a London police officer with a knife during an arrest.
Police say officers on scene used a conductive-energy weapon, or Taser, on the man as a result.
Paramedics were called in as a precaution but no injuries were reported and the man was cleared and transported to custody.
The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at 1500 Beckworth Avenue.
London police were assisting another police service with arresting a wanted man when the alleged attack occurred.
A knife was recovered at the scene.