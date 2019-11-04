LONDON, Ont. -- A 43-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lunging at a London police officer with a knife during an arrest.

Police say officers on scene used a conductive-energy weapon, or Taser, on the man as a result.

Paramedics were called in as a precaution but no injuries were reported and the man was cleared and transported to custody.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at 1500 Beckworth Avenue.

London police were assisting another police service with arresting a wanted man when the alleged attack occurred.

A knife was recovered at the scene.