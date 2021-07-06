LONDON, ONT. -- A man was taken into custody after police surrounded a home in the 100 block of Sackville Street in east London, north of Hamilton Road.

London police say a 911 call about a man who allegedly had a knife prompted the incident that started around one o'clock Tuesday afternoon.

After obtaining a suspect description, police say witnesses saw the man enter a home just north of Hackett Street, and officers began negotiations.

Police had been asking residents in the area to shelter inside, and people who don't live in the area to stay away.

Sackville was closed north of Hamilton Road until shortly after 4 p.m. when the suspect was arrested without incident and police began to clear the area.

There were no reported injuries.

- With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight