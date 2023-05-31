Man suffers serious injury in possible moving mishap

One person is in hospital after suffering a serious injury outside a residence in London’s SOHO neighborhood.

Officers were called to Maitland and Grey streets at 8 a.m. where witnesses said a male was found suffering from a suspected foot injury.

It is unclear how the injury happened, but police are investigating the area around a moving van.

They have closed Maitland Street from Grey Street to Hill Street for further investigation.

Although the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a police escort, a London police spokesperson told CTV News his injury is serious but non-life-threatening.