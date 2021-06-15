LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating a weekend shooting on the east side of the city.

Police say around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old London man went to the hospital with a minor, non-life-threatening gunshot wound he allegedly received in the 1400-block of Crumlin Sideroad.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and are asking anyone with information to contact them.