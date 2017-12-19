

CTV London





After a snowmobile crashed through the ice on Fairlain Lake in Tiny Township, OPP are warning people to stay off the ice.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment were called to the lake at 3:06 p.m. Sunday.

They say two snowmobiles where east bound on concession 17 East inTiny Township when they came to the west shoreline of Fairlain Lake.

Police say one of the snowmobiles with a lone occupant ventured out onto the ice surface and did a loop of the lake. Upon returning the machine went through the ice into the cold waters.

The snowmobiler was in excess of two meters of water and approximately 30 meters from shore. Two snowmobilers on shore tried to rescue the man but were not successful. Police arrived on scene about 15 minutes after the machine went through the ice.

Officers and paramedics crept along the ice surface and were able to successfully toss an emergency rope to the man and removed him from the water.

The 60-year-old resident of Tiny Township was quickly transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment of hypothermia and later released.