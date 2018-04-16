

CTV London





Provincial Police in Huron County are investigating after a man was killed when he was stuck by a pickup truck northeast of Bluevale.

According to police the man had left his vehicle and was in the roadway when he was hit but a pickup truck around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

The crash occurred on Harriston Road.

Police will release the identity of the pedestrian killed once next of kin have been notified.

Harriston Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.