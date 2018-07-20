

CTV London





London police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed early Friday morning trying to break up an argument.

Police say they were called around 2 a.m. after an argument broke out between the suspects and two other individuals.

The victim tried to intervene in the argument but the suspects turned on him, punching and stabbing him in the stomach.

Police arrested three men on scene but all three were released without charges.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking that any witnesses come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com