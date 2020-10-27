LONDON, ONT -- London police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured and a 48-year-old woman arrested Monday morning.

The incident took place at 580 Dundas Street, a building that is part of Middlesex London Housing.

Emergency crews were called around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital, his current condition is not known.

Police say the man was inside his apartment when he saw a woman he knew not to be a resident in the building.

When he asked her to leave an argument began and the man was allegedly stabbed by the woman, who then fled.

After obtaining a suspect description police were able to locate her around 8:30 a.m. and made an arrest

This is not the first violent incident to take place at the building which is across the street from London Police Headquarters.

In April a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting prompting calls for change at the building.

Police say there is not threat to public safety following Tuesday's incident.