Man stabbed after allegedly asking woman to leave apartment building
The high rise apartment at 580 Dundas Street in London, Ont. is seen Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- London police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured and a 48-year-old woman arrested Monday morning.
The incident took place at 580 Dundas Street, a building that is part of Middlesex London Housing.
Emergency crews were called around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds.
The victim was taken to hospital, his current condition is not known.
Police say the man was inside his apartment when he saw a woman he knew not to be a resident in the building.
When he asked her to leave an argument began and the man was allegedly stabbed by the woman, who then fled.
After obtaining a suspect description police were able to locate her around 8:30 a.m. and made an arrest
This is not the first violent incident to take place at the building which is across the street from London Police Headquarters.
In April a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting prompting calls for change at the building.
Police say there is not threat to public safety following Tuesday's incident.