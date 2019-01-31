

CTV London





OPP say a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with an incident in Arran-Elderslie has been arrested by Sudbury police.

Police had been searching for Jeremy Jason Hogg after an incident at an address on Greenock-Elderslie Townline early in the morning on Jan. 10.

South Bruce OPP say officers were investigating a suspect vehicle when the driver fled the scene, hitting to cruisers and injuring an officer.

The injured officer also reportedly fired his weapon at the suspect.

The vehicle involved in the incident was recovered three days later on the Howick Minto Townline in South Bruce.

Hogg was arrested Thursday and was being held in custody pending a court appearance in Walkerton.