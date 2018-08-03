

Owen Sound police are hoping to identify a suspect in an overnight incident that left another man slashed across the arm.

Police say that shortly before 2 a.m. Friday a man was approached by another man in the area of the 200 block of 9th Street.

After a brief exchange one man slashed the other with a knife and then fled the area. Police say the laceration to the victims arm was deep.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information regarding this incident to contact Owen Sound Police Service or Crime Stoppers.