Man slapped with $10,000 fine for ‘unsafe hunting practices’
The Ontario government is cracking down on those who use unsafe and illegal hunting practices.
A Windsor man pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting and was fined $10,000.
He also had his hunting licence suspended for five years and is required to retake the hunter education course.
The court heard that on September 28, 2022, a conservation officer responded to a hunting-related shooting incident at Griffith Island Hunt Club, a private hunting club located on Griffith Island in Georgian Bay, northeast of Wiarton, Ont.
The investigation found that while hunting pheasant from a stationary line, the man discharged his firearm, striking another member of his hunting party in the “lower extremities.”
The injured hunter was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Justice of the Peace Angela Renaud heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Owen Sound, Ont., on April 14, 2023.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
'Province wasn't geared up for this wildfire season': Yellowhead County mayor not satisfied with Alberta support
The mayor of Yellowhead County told reporters on Saturday he doesn't think the province was prepared for this spring's wildfire season.
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
Pipeline plot twist: where Line 5 threatens nature, now nature is a threat to Line 5
The controversial Canada-U.S. oil and gas conduit known as Line 5 could be facing its toughest challenger yet: the very watershed the pipeline's detractors are trying to protect.
Canada is experiencing a ketamine shortage. What this means for clinics treating depression
Use of a powerful drug best known to some by its black market names was recently approved as a treatment for depression, but a shortage means many Canadians aren't able to access it.
Kitchener
-
Lawyer representing encampment residents speaks out following Roos Island rally arrests
Supporters of those living at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are calling for charges to be dropped against housing advocates and all city decisions concerning the encampment there to be rescinded.
-
Girls Can Fly event encourages women and girls to get involved in aviation
In an effort to promote women in aviation, thousands attended the annual Girls Can Fly event Saturday hosted by the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre (WWFC).
-
Scorpions beach volleyball training in full swing for summer season
The Scorpions Volleyball Club opened its beach volleyball training for the competitive season at Riverside Park in Cambridge on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Over $400,000 in damages in Essex house fire, firefighter taken to hospital
A massive house fire broke out in the 10 block of Dana Street in Essex around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
-
Man slapped with $10,000 fine for ‘unsafe hunting practices’
A Windsor man pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting and was fined $10,000.
-
Fire on Central Avenue being investigated
Windsor Fire & Rescue Services confirmed a house fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.
Barrie
-
Memorial run held in honour of slain OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala
Family, friends and police from across the province paid tribute to a fallen officer in his hometown of Barrie, Ont. on Saturday.
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
South Simcoe Police kick off national police week
The South Simcoe Police opened their doors to the public to enjoy and learn about the benefits of police work.
Northern Ontario
-
-
New
New | Beer Fest marks a sure sign of spring
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
Ottawa
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Councillor wants Ottawa to immediately explore new technologies for diverting waste from landfills
An Ottawa councillor wants city staff to explore new technologies to divert waste from landfills, as the city looks at implementing a "bag tag" policy to extend the life of the Trail Road landfill.
-
Four places to see the tulips in Ottawa-Gatineau this spring
CTV News Ottawa looks at four places to see the tulips in the Ottawa-Gatineau region over the next two weekends.
Toronto
-
Ways you can celebrate Mother's Day in Toronto this weekend
Mother’s Day is here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate with the whole family in Toronto this weekend.
-
20 years on, David Miller's 2003 win looms over Toronto mayoral race
The battle lines in Toronto's upcoming mayoral race may feel familiar to some: A conservative has left office and a wide open race to replace him has taken shape. Candidates lament a city in disrepair and spar over the future of the waterfront.
-
Police searching for suspect in daytime sex assault in Toronto's east end
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city’s east end on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
CAQ convention: François Legault scores 98.61% confidence vote
Quebec premier and leader of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) party François Legault scored 98.61 per cent in a vote of confidence by his delegates on Sunday. Around 850 CAQ members gathered at a Sherbrooke convention to show their near-unanimous support for the premier.
-
Quebec avian flu cases higher than expected as bird deaths near 1 million: expert
Poultry farmers in Quebec are grappling with a series of outbreaks of deadly avian flu, as the number of birds that have died or been euthanized due to the disease since early last year nears the one million mark.
-
10 years later: Lac-Megantic to commemorate rail disaster that killed 47
Ten years after a train derailment killed 47 people, the Quebec municipality of Lac-Mégantic is organizing various activities from July 4 to 8 commemorating the disaster.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff sound alarm on low wages as strike continues
CUPE members say school support staff incomes in Halifax are not enough, even with the new deal.
-
LEGO enthusiasts build 10,000-piece replica of Halifax Citadel
Maritime LEGO enthusiasts were busy in Halifax Saturday afternoon, putting the finishing touches on their scale replica of the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site.
-
Halifax police arrest suspect after man, 18, stabbed at Dartmouth fair
Police in Halifax say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old at a local fair.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested in connection to random kidnapping near The Pas: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas have arrested a man in connection to a random kidnapping Saturday.
-
'At a critical point': Manitoba Animal Alliance rescues dog with collar embedded in neck
A stray dog found with a collar embedded in its neck is recovering after the successful efforts of a Manitoba animal rescue group.
-
'I love what we do every day': The second annual Unity Walk in downtown Winnipeg
A sea of yellow safety vests hit downtown Winnipeg Saturday, volunteers pouring their hearts into the heart of the city.
Calgary
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
-
Roughnecks force deciding game with 13-12 win over Mammoth
With their season on the line Saturday night, the Calgary Roughnecks hunkered down to defeat the Colorado Mammoth 13-12 at the Saddledome.
-
'Province wasn't geared up for this wildfire season': Yellowhead County mayor not satisfied with Alberta support
The mayor of Yellowhead County told reporters on Saturday he doesn't think the province was prepared for this spring's wildfire season.
Edmonton
-
'Province wasn't geared up for this wildfire season': Yellowhead County mayor not satisfied with Alberta support
The mayor of Yellowhead County told reporters on Saturday he doesn't think the province was prepared for this spring's wildfire season.
-
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found
Vancouver's nightlife stretches further than just the Granville strip. Bats are letting loose and can be seen flying across the city's night sky and coexisting with its urban environment.
-
Peace River Regional District lifts evacuation order for residents near wildfire
The Peace River Regional District in northern British Columbia says it's lifted an evacuation order for residents of the Goodlow area near Boundary Lake, but is keeping an alert in place as crews continue to battle a nearby blaze.
-
B.C. healthcare system bracing for "spike" in heat-related illness and injuries
It's a long-established pattern in British Columbia that heat waves prompt a surge of injuries and illnesses, and healthcare agencies are bracing for the first such wave of the season as unseasonably hot weather settles over the province.