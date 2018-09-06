

CTV London





A London man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly ramming into a pair of police cars and a civilian vehicle Wednesday.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m., police say there was a disturbance at a car rental agency on Wharncliffe Road S.

Police say the man was trying to use false identification and made threats to the staff.

When police arrived, the suspect fled on foot, making his way to a nearby car dealership and stealing a pickup truck.

Police chased the truck into a residential neighbourhood and arrested the suspect on Kingsford Crescent near Commissioners Road.

During the chase, two police cars, a civilian's vehicle and a trailer were damaged to the tune of $29,000.

No one was hurt.

A 32-year-old man of no fixed address is charged with:

• Possession of an identity document;

• Uttering threats to cause property damage;

• Theft of a motor vehicle;

• Driving while disqualified;

• Fail to stop for police;

• Mischief over $5000;

• Fail to stop at scene of accident;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

• Resist arrest;

• Mischief under $5000; and

• Attempt fraud not exceeding $5000.