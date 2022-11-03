Man seriously injured following interaction with London police, SIU to investigate

A London man sustained a serious injury after being apprehended by a police dog Thursday morning, the interaction is now under investigation by Ontario’s Investigation Unit (SIU).

A news release from the London Police Service (LPS) says officers responded to a residents on Grey Street around 8 a.m. regarding a break and enter call.

Police say the male suspect was previously wanted by police in relation to “a number of criminal code offences.” Officers were told the man had fled the scene in a stolen car before police arrived.

The alleged stolen vehicle was found by police in near Sholto Drive and Stroud Crescent. The man then fled from the vehicle but was stopped by members of the LPS Canine unit.

Police say as a result, the man suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening injury and was transported to hospital.

The matter is now under investigation by the SIU.